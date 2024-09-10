North West police have shot and killed a man who allegedly had two pending murder cases and a myraid of offences he was wanted for.
The 30-year-old Lesotho national was killed on Sunday evening after allegedly shooting at the police with a stolen gun.
Spokesperson for North West police Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone said police got a tip-off about a wanted suspect and traced him to a tavern in Mogwase.
“Upon arrival of the police, the suspect allegedly shot at the members who returned fire and fatally wounded him. The deceased, who is a Lesotho foreign national, was found in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen in Linden, Gauteng.
“At the time of the incident, the deceased was wanted for attempted murder, common robbery and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm allegedly committed between January 2023 and July 2024 in Zone 8, Mogwase.
"According to information, the deceased also had two pending cases of murder committed in July 2021 in Robega village and Phokeng outside Rustenburg," Mokgwaabone said.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said no amount of attack will deter the police from doing their work and that those who open fire on the police must expect the same type of response.
The independent police investigative directorate is investigating the matter, said Mokgwaabone.
SowetanLIVE
Murder suspect killed in shootout with North West police
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
North West police have shot and killed a man who allegedly had two pending murder cases and a myraid of offences he was wanted for.
The 30-year-old Lesotho national was killed on Sunday evening after allegedly shooting at the police with a stolen gun.
Spokesperson for North West police Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone said police got a tip-off about a wanted suspect and traced him to a tavern in Mogwase.
“Upon arrival of the police, the suspect allegedly shot at the members who returned fire and fatally wounded him. The deceased, who is a Lesotho foreign national, was found in possession of a firearm that was reported stolen in Linden, Gauteng.
“At the time of the incident, the deceased was wanted for attempted murder, common robbery and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm allegedly committed between January 2023 and July 2024 in Zone 8, Mogwase.
"According to information, the deceased also had two pending cases of murder committed in July 2021 in Robega village and Phokeng outside Rustenburg," Mokgwaabone said.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said no amount of attack will deter the police from doing their work and that those who open fire on the police must expect the same type of response.
The independent police investigative directorate is investigating the matter, said Mokgwaabone.
SowetanLIVE
Suspects fatally wounded in shoot-out with Hawks
Six suspects linked to murder and extortion killed in shoot-out with cops in Durban
Armed men demand R50,000 'protection fee' from family
North West cop handed two life sentences for killing his wife and her lover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos