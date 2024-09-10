Four men arrested for construction extortion in Joburg

Gauteng police have arrested four men for extortion and intimidating construction workers in the Joburg CBD on Monday.
According to police provincial spokesperson, Lit-Col Mavela Masondo, the arrest came after police and Johannesburg metro police department acted on the information they received.
“It is alleged that eight males confronted the employees of a construction company and demanded a 30% of their income for the construction to continue, and that amount should be paid every month,” said Masondo.
Four other suspects ran away when police arrived at the site.
Masondo added that the suspects are being profiled to check if they are in other similar cases.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla assured Joburg residents and entrepreneurs that their safety would be prioritised.
“We would like to reassure the public that the City of Johannesburg is fully committed to eradicating the influence of such criminal groups and maintaining a safe environment for all businesses and construction projects in our city. Our decisive action illustrates that we will not tolerate any form of extortion or intimidation,” said Fihla.
Last week, national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, who was in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on Sunday, warned criminals that police will mobilise all resources to assert the authority of the state and defend communities.
