Community safety committee condemns attacks on crime prevention wardens
Viral video shows residents assault amaPanyaza in Ekurhuleni
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The Gauteng community safety committee urges swift action against those seen assaulting amaPanyaza wardens in a viral video.
The video, which has been making rounds since Monday morning, shows crime prevention wardens dressed in full uniform being beaten and kicked by community members in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni.
Portfolio committee chairperson Bandile Masuku said the violent act on law enforcement officials is not only a crime against the individuals but a direct assault on the rule of the law.
“It also undermines the safety and security of all citizens. The committee calls on premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gn Tommy Mthombeni to act swiftly.”
“The committee stands firmly in support of Gauteng crime prevention wardens who risk their lives daily to maintain peace and order in the province and believes that any form of violence against them must be met with the full might of the law,” said Masuku.
He said the committee calls upon public members to assist with the investigation by providing relevant information.
“Any information that could assist in ensuring that those responsible for this reprehensible act are swiftly brought to justice. This incident serves as a reminder that attack on those who protect us cannot and will not be tolerated,” said Masuku.
