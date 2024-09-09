UP theology graduate, 66, upbeat about life as a pastor focusing on trauma counselling

Bloem’s academic focus at UP was practical theology, with a special emphasis on trauma counselling.
His MDiv (Master of divinity) thesis, which delves into the impact of trauma on the human psyche and body, underscores his commitment to addressing emotional and psychological wounds.
The focus is deeply personal for Bloem as he aims to offer healing and support to those in need.
The practical aspects of his studies included community engagements. He worked with residents in an informal settlement, where Bloem said he gained a deeper understanding of social issues and the pressing needs in underserved communities.
“It was an eye-opener to realise the need people have. We all have a responsibility to help people on the streets to get food and shelter,” he said.
Bloem is poised to begin this new chapter in his life.
His advice to those considering a similar leap is practical and motivational.
“Start to plan, and pray that things will work out for you to pursue your passion or calling. You need to realise it will be hard work, and there will be some sacrifices to make. What will make you achieve your goal is how serious you are about getting what you want. That will be the difference between failure and success.”
