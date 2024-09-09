On Friday, Simelane appeared before parliament where she gave her side of the story on receiving the alleged kickbacks.
Simelane said the loan came straight from Gundo Wealth Solutions and not VBS. She said that she repaid the loan in three instalments and paid interest of more than R250,000.
ActionSA has filed an urgent complaint with the public protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, for her to urgently initiate an investigation into the allegations.
"ActionSA believes this is a clear case of an obvious conflict of interest, with the integrity of the justice system under her stewardship at stake. It is simply untenable that the very person entrusted with ensuring justice is upheld in South Africa may herself be compromised, which, in turn, casts a shadow over the NPA’s ability to carry out its mandate impartially and without favour," said the party.
The party further said should Gcaleka conclude that there is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, it will write to Ramaphosa requesting the immediate removal of Simelane as justice minister.
Simelane to report to ANC integrity commission on 'loan'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Minister of justice Thembi Simelane is to appear before the ANC integrity commission and account on allegations of receiving kickbacks linked to the now collapsed VBS bank.
Speaking to journalists in Ekurhuleni where the ANC's national working committee was having a conference on Monday, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said: "The minister is subjected to the ANC integrity commission. She will present herself to the integrity commission.
"The integrity commission, upon receiving a full account of what actually happened, will recommend to the national executives what should happen to the comrade," he said.
According to an article published by News24 and Daily Maverick, Simelane received a R575,000 loan from VBS
The publications also alleged that the loan was a kickback for the R349m the Polokwane municipality had invested with the bank during her tenure there as mayor in 2016.
Mbalula also said that President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a report from Simelane about the allegations of her involvement in the VBS scandal.
Simelane is the minister tasked with ensuring that the National Prosecuting Authority prosecutes all those who are alleged to have been involved in the "Great Bank Heist".
