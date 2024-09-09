News

Police hunt for killers of community policing forum member in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 09 September 2024 - 11:44
Clinton Treu was killed in an apparent robbery and hijacking gone wrong.
Image: Supplied

Police are hunting for suspects involved in the fatal shooting of a community policing forum member (CPF) in an apparent robbery and hijacking gone wrong at Elsies River in Cape Town.

Clinton Treu, 49, was killed at Clarke’s Estate in the early hours on Sunday in what the Elsies River CPF described as an “attempted hijacking and robbery gone wrong”.

“Mr Treu valiantly tried to resist his attackers and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries after being shot,” said the CPF.

Police spokesperson W/O Swartbooi said detectives were following up on information to trace the suspects.

“On arrival at the crime scene at about 2.35am, [police] found the victim, who sustained gunshots to his head. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel,” said Swartbooi.  

“The unknown suspect/s fled and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation.”  

Elsies River CPF chairperson Hamish Arries said: “The entire CPF, Neighbourhood Watch and community safety family is devastated by this loss, and that someone who dedicated himself to fight crime in our community has to die as a victim and statistic of the crimes he was so committed to eradicate.

“We will not remember Clinton as a victim but as a hero who was prepared to stand his ground and paid with his life doing so.”

TimesLIVE

