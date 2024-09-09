News

Pastor Mboro's lawyer expresses frustration over delays in the case

09 September 2024 - 13:07
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Paseka Motsoeneng popularly known as Pastor Mboro appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court for an urgent bail application last month.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A lawyer of Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng has expressed frustration over the delays in his client's case.

Mboro was back at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday to make a second bid for bail after it was denied last month.

Speaking to the media along the corridors of the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, Adv Moafrika Wa Maila said they were told that by 8.30am the matter should start. Hours later, the matter had not yet started.

“We came here early, we consulted with our client, but we are still waiting.

“We don't know which court are we going to use, that is why you see us even addressing you in the corridors. We are not given a way forward as to what is happening,” Wa Maila said.

“Last week, we came to court this matter was called at 2.30pm and we only had an hour to put up a complex application. We went to the prosecutor who is handling this matter this morning to ask him what's happening, he told me he has other matters he will handle this later,” he said.

Motsoeneng, a relative, and bodyguard Clement Baloyi were arrested last month and charged with multiple charges that include kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault.

The charges against the three stem from an incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, which was captured on video and went viral on social media.

In the video, Motsoeneng is seen wielding pangas alongside a gunman at the school, while two children cry hysterically nearby.

The relative has since been released on bail and Motsoeneng and Baloyi were back in court this morning for a second attempt at getting bail.

Wa Maila has since threatened to approach the high court to apply for a judge to hear his client's bail application.

Outside court, Motsoeneng's supporters sang worship songs wearing shirts bearing his face and holding up posters written “Free Mboro”.

