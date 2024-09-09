A 38-year-old man was arrested in Botshabelo in the Free State hours after his 35-year-old girlfriend and their one-year-old son were shot dead on Sunday.
The couple had arrived at the woman’s home at 7am and the woman’s mother was in another room.
“A few minutes while in there, the two engaged in a fight. The girlfriend's mother attempted to intervene. However, they continued fighting,” police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said.
Earle said the mother went to the neighbours for assistance and on her return, heard gunshots and rushed into her house.
“She found her daughter and her boy [the daughter's son] in a pool of blood. The suspect fled the scene,” Earle said.
The suspect was traced and arrested in Botshabelo, and the firearm was found in the possession of the suspect's brother, who was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.
The suspect and his brother, 33, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Man to appear in court for murder of girlfriend and son
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART/ File photo
A 38-year-old man was arrested in Botshabelo in the Free State hours after his 35-year-old girlfriend and their one-year-old son were shot dead on Sunday.
The couple had arrived at the woman’s home at 7am and the woman’s mother was in another room.
“A few minutes while in there, the two engaged in a fight. The girlfriend's mother attempted to intervene. However, they continued fighting,” police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said.
Earle said the mother went to the neighbours for assistance and on her return, heard gunshots and rushed into her house.
“She found her daughter and her boy [the daughter's son] in a pool of blood. The suspect fled the scene,” Earle said.
The suspect was traced and arrested in Botshabelo, and the firearm was found in the possession of the suspect's brother, who was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.
The suspect and his brother, 33, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos