"Her [Jass] Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicle was found at a mall in Springs, Gauteng, on August 28. An intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of the suspect and the partially decomposed body of Nomsa was discovered on Sunday in the bushes along the R501 road at Blybank, in Carletonville [on the West Rand]."
"The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and murder. Investigations into the matter, including searching of the other suspect, is underway," said Funani.
The arrest comes after police had intensified the search by circulating her information and photographs to the media.
The suspect was expected to appear in the Oberlhozer magistrate's court in Carletonville.
SowetanLIVE
Man in custody for the murder of a woman who disappeared for two weeks
North West police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Klerksdorp woman who went missing for two weeks and was later found dead.
Nomsa Jass was last seen on August 25 at her workplace in Mooirivier Mall in Potchefstroom.
On Monday, provincial police spokesperson Col Amanda Funani said they arrested a suspect, who was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
"Her [Jass] Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicle was found at a mall in Springs, Gauteng, on August 28. An intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of the suspect and the partially decomposed body of Nomsa was discovered on Sunday in the bushes along the R501 road at Blybank, in Carletonville [on the West Rand]."
"The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and murder. Investigations into the matter, including searching of the other suspect, is underway," said Funani.
The arrest comes after police had intensified the search by circulating her information and photographs to the media.
The suspect was expected to appear in the Oberlhozer magistrate's court in Carletonville.
SowetanLIVE
Search intensifies for missing North West woman last seen 12 days ago
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos