News

Traditional leader Mareke shot dead in Mthatha

By LULAMILE FENI - 04 September 2024 - 21:41
Nkosi Sakhumzi Sakhi Dalinzolo Mareke was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police on Wednesday.
Nkosi Sakhumzi Sakhi Dalinzolo Mareke was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police on Wednesday.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

An Eastern Cape traditional leader was shot dead in Mthatha on Wednesday afternoon.

Nkosi Sakhumzi Sakhi Dalinzolo Mareke, who is the headman of Mandela Park in Mthatha West, was shot dead near the Embassy not far from the offices of the police’s National Intervention Unit.

Mareke recently defended himself against allegations of extortion related to protection fees that have rocked Mthatha and schools in the Mthatha West villages.

His younger brother, Sicelo, confirmed his death.

“Yes it is him, he has been shot dead  near the Embassy,”  Sicelo said.

DispatchLIVE

We're dealing harshly with extortionists - Mchunu

"Police know criminals, that is why they arrest and even shoot them. We are encouraging them [police] to go on those two [things]."
News
18 hours ago

Armed men demand R50,000 'protection fee' from family

An Eastern Cape male nurse at Efata School for the Blind and Deaf and his family were allegedly held at gunpoint by two armed men demanding a R50,000 ...
News
5 days ago

Eastern Cape extortion suspects denied bail

Four men and a woman accused of demanding money from retired Efata School For Deaf and Blind employees back in court next month
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Young pool sensation shines in sport not easily accessible for girls
Hamilton Ndlovu’s luxury cars to fetch R7m at auction