Choose Absa Trust for expert and compassionate estate administration
One of SA’s oldest and largest trust companies, it's a leader in comprehensive deceased estate administration with personalised care and robust capabilities
Losing a loved one is never easy, and managing that person’s affairs can be overwhelming, especially if complications or ambiguities arise with their will and last wishes. In these sensitive situations, having an experienced and professional executor to administer and distribute the estate is crucial.
Absa Trust specialises in providing comprehensive administration services for complex deceased estates. As part of the larger Absa Group, it combines personalised care with robust capabilities in areas such as asset valuation, creditor management, estate accounting, asset distribution, and winding up the estate.
No will? No problem
As part of its Agency Estate offering, Absa Trust can assist with estate administration even in the absence of a will. Regardless of the complications, it has specialised knowledge to handle executorship duties professionally to ensure an estate is managed correctly and in accordance with the law.
Here are some instances that might require a deceased estate to be managed by a third party:
- Intestate situations where no will was left by the deceased,
- Disputes over a will or issues with the appointed executor,
- The named executor being unwilling or unable to fulfil his or her duties, or
- The executor requesting administrative assistance.
While Absa Trust encourages the drafting of a valid will and the nomination of a professional and reputable executor, the financial services provider can also assist where the deceased passed away without a valid will in place, or someone other than a recognised executor was nominated for that role. These types of estates are commonly referred to as agency estates, and Absa Trust can act as an agent to the person appointed as executor.
Sarah Nkwana, head of estate services at Absa Trust, says having a dedicated and professional team to ease the burden when a loved one passes away can make all the difference for the surviving heirs. “We go out of our way to be of great service to all our clients during difficult times,” she says. “With over a century in the trust administration business, we understand that the passing of a loved one can be an emotional and sometimes overwhelming experience. We pride ourselves on our extensive expertise in being there for our clients when it matters the most.”
Absa Trust’s Agency Estate service includes the comprehensive administration of estates, in terms of the Administration of Estates Act 66 of 1965.
Why choose Absa Trust?
With extensive experience in administering thousands of estates, Absa Trust can manage even the most complex situations with care and expertise. Key aspects of its services include:
- A client-centred approach, treating each case with compassion;
- In-depth knowledge of estate laws, Master’s Office procedures, and distribution requirements;
- Efficient processes for valuation, claims settlement, and asset distribution;
- Transparency about comprehensive estate administration fees; and
- The backing of a leading financial institution.
Absa Trust combines professional administration capabilities with a genuine commitment to its clients. Whether you need assistance in delicate situations where your loved one has passed away without a will, or you are faced with a problematic executor, Absa Trust’s Agency Estates business has the skills to take over executorship duties and distribute the remaining assets accurately.
Says Nkwana: “Our approach is not one-size-fits-all. We understand that each client has unique needs and circumstances. That’s why we take the time to understand our clients’ specific situations and craft bespoke solutions that address their individual needs. Our goal is to provide peace of mind through professional, compassionate and efficient estate-management services.”
Commitment to client education and support
Beyond its innovative products and personalised services, Absa Trust is also committed to empowering its clients with the knowledge and tools to navigate the complexities of estate management. The company offers a range of resources and advisory services including workshops, roadshows, seminars, webinars, and one-on-one consultations.
“We believe that informed clients are empowered clients,” Nkwana said. “That’s why we place a strong emphasis on education and support. By providing our clients with the information they need, we help them make the best decisions for their future and the future of their loved ones.”
For more information about Absa Trust’s estate administration services and how they can help with your specific circumstances, visit the website or call the estate intake centre on 0860 110 287.
This article was paid for by Absa Trust.