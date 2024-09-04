Choose Absa Trust for expert and compassionate estate administration

Losing a loved one is never easy, and managing that person’s affairs can be overwhelming, especially if complications or ambiguities arise with their will and last wishes. In these sensitive situations, having an experienced and professional executor to administer and distribute the estate is crucial.

Absa Trust specialises in providing comprehensive administration services for complex deceased estates. As part of the larger Absa Group, it combines personalised care with robust capabilities in areas such as asset valuation, creditor management, estate accounting, asset distribution, and winding up the estate.

No will? No problem

As part of its Agency Estate offering, Absa Trust can assist with estate administration even in the absence of a will. Regardless of the complications, it has specialised knowledge to handle executorship duties professionally to ensure an estate is managed correctly and in accordance with the law.

Here are some instances that might require a deceased estate to be managed by a third party:

Intestate situations where no will was left by the deceased,

Disputes over a will or issues with the appointed executor,

The named executor being unwilling or unable to fulfil his or her duties, or

The executor requesting administrative assistance.

While Absa Trust encourages the drafting of a valid will and the nomination of a professional and reputable executor, the financial services provider can also assist where the deceased passed away without a valid will in place, or someone other than a recognised executor was nominated for that role. These types of estates are commonly referred to as agency estates, and Absa Trust can act as an agent to the person appointed as executor.