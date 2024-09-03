A lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has told a ballistic expert who is a state witness that his evidence regarding the gun believed to be the one used in the soccer star's murder is inaccurate.
Charles Mnisi, who represents Mthobisi Mncube, told the Pretoria high court on Tuesday that he would demonstrate how the ballistic expert, Col Chris Mangena, got his test wrong.
“With due respect, I am going to put it to you that you have it all wrong. That is going to be demonstrated when the matter progresses that you had it all wrong,” said Mnisi.
Mangena did not answer.
Mangena is the ballistic expert who concluded that the firearm that was found in possession of Mncube is the same gun that shot Meyiwa 10 years ago.
Mangena said he came to that conclusion after he fired eight test shots and compared them with the bullets that were found at the crime scene.
He also told the court that after making his findings, he consulted other analysts who confirmed them.
However, Mnisi also argued that Mangena had failed to demonstrate all the marks that were found between the bullet that was at the crime scene where Meyiwa was killed and the bullets that were used for comparison.
Mangena responded that he had marked sufficient marks to prove the match between the bullets.
Meyiwa was shot and killed at around 8pm on October 26 2014 at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, during an alleged robbery.
Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of murdering Meyiwa.
They have all pleaded not guilty. The trial continues.
moloih@sowetan.co.za
Your evidence is inaccurate – Mncube's lawyer tells ballistic expert in Meyiwa trial
Image: Antionio Muchave/File
