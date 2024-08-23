Family demands R40m from health dept over father's death

A Mpumalanga family is demanding R40m from the health department for alleged medical negligence after their relative who had been admitted at a local hospital for respiratory issues was found dead and naked next to the road outside the facility.
It is not yet known how Lazarus Mathavele, 57, who was ill and was allegedly too weak to walk, ended up outside the hospital premises. It is also not known when he was naked.
However, while his bewildered family was still inside the hospital trying to figure out what happened to him, passers-by found his body. Next to it were his inhaler and cellphone.
Mathavele was at Matikwane Hospital in Mkhuhlu near Hazyview at the beginning of July with breathing issues. He was discharged a few days later. However, his family returned him to the hospital the same day. According to his daughter Grace, her father was still ill and couldn't walk. He was then readmitted on July 16.
On July 24, the family received a call from the hospital about 4am asking if her father had returned home because they couldn't locate him. At that time, he had been missing for several hours, she said.
“When the hospital told us they didn't know where he was, we were all confused and frightened. At first, we thought maybe he was coming home, but then again he couldn't walk a distance because he was too ill, so we had so many questions but we just knew he was still at the hospital.
Grace said they rushed to the hospital where a search ensued.
However, he was never found. Later, residents who live about the area alerted the hospital about a man who was lying down unresponsive outside the hospital.
“My little brother and the hospital official went there to look, and they found it was my father. It was heartbreaking seeing him like that and we want answers. We want to know what happened to him. He was naked and with no hospital clothing on him except for underwear.”
It was later revealed that Mathavele died due to difficulties in breathing.
“He was the breadwinner. We were dependent on my father. He was the only person who worked and now we depend on the social grant that my mother gets. My little brothers [three of them] are still going to school, so who is going to take care of that now because my father is not alive anymore?” Grace asked.
Family demands R40m from health dept over father's death
Patient found dead and naked outside health facility
Image: Supplied
Grace claimed that the hospital officials had a meeting with the family after the funeral where they apologised and offered to pay for the funeral expenses.
“We gave them receipts amounting to R48,000 but we have not received any payments yet,” she said.
Department of health spokesperson Christopher Nobela declined to comment.
“We know about this issue, but we cannot comment at this stage because there are threats of litigation. So, the matter is sub judice,” he said.
In the letter of demand which Sowetan has seen, the family's lawyer Adv Doctor “DJ” Sibuyi said Mathavele died 800m from the male ward 4 and outside the hospital premises. He said he went missing from the hospital the night before.
“Any reasonable nurse, security of hospital management upon noting that a patient is missing would have searched immediately. The death of Lazarus could have been avoided had the hospital staff acted on time,” Sibuyi said.
Sibuyi said Mathavele was admitted to ward 4, which was “buffed up with security and nurses on duty”.
“The door at ward 4 can only be opened electronically and no one can have access unless access is granted by the security or medical staff. In addition to security in the male ward, there is also a reception area where all enquiries are made.
“In addition to that Matikwane Hospital has one main entrance and a small gate which is never used and always locked.
He said the main entrance at the hospital is also supposedly guarded by security.
“The deceased was let down by the very institution that is meant to protect him,” he said.
He said his client demanded R40m for loss of support, psychological trauma and emotional damage, death caused by negligence, compensation for pain and suffering before death, and cost of suit.
The department's first quarter performance report of the 24/25 financial year (April to June) shows that the department was facing medical negligence claims of about R5,6bn. The department paid R29m to claimants in the last quarter. - chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
