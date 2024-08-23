A boyhood friend of Prof Nkondo reminisces about their school days

In his illustrious career, Nkondo spent years as vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Venda, three years as deputy vice-chancellor and vice-principal at the then University of the North, now the University of Limpopo, and ten years as a professor at various American universities and colleges.
He was an Andrew Melon Fellow in English at Harvard University and a visiting professor in English at Harvard University, a visiting scholar at Oxford University and one of the 500 from Africa and the Diaspora invited by the AU in 2014 to participate in a conference in Dakar, Senegal, on the role of intellectuals in Africa.
Nkondo was also a member of the Africa Club and the Middle East and Asian Council of the Association of University Presidents.
He has served as chairperson of technical teams and expert panels in the various government departments in SA, namely higher education, arts and culture, trade and industry and tourism. Public service and administration, tourism and human settlement.
He also served as a policy expert to the technical team that drafted the National Water Resources strategy. He also served as the “anchor” for the Eastern Cape Planning Commission.
Nkondo was the researcher for the Council, University of SA and a senior facilitator at OR Tambo School of Leadership. He has received many awards including the Lifetime Award from the Broad Pool of Ideas.
He has been invited internationally to deliver the Nelson Mandela Memorial Lecture as well as the Es'kia Mphahlele Memorial Lecture.
The National Heritage Council has also honoured Nkondo with the Golden Shield Heritage award on the ubuntu category.
Prof Nkondo also edited two respected publications, namely Turfloop Testimony: The Dilemma of a Black University which was published by Ravan Press in 1976 and also the 2020 book Social Memory as a force for social, political and economic transformation.
He chaired the Rixaka Forum as well as the Collins Chabane Foundation.
The funeral service took place at Freedom Park Heritage site in Pretoria on Thursday.
Famba kahle Zinjhiva.
A boyhood friend of Prof Nkondo reminisces about their school days
Scholar remembered for his international academic contribution
Image: Robert Tshabalala/ File
A boyhood friend of the late academic and scholar Prof Muxe Gessler Nkondo has described the internationally recognised figure as a quick learner in his school days.
Nkondo was a product of his strict father who produced many successful professionals as school principal of the then Pfukani Primary School at the then Pfukani (Old M'tititi) in the 1960s before Xitsonga-speaking people were moved to Malamulele in keeping with the Verwoerdian policies of apartheid.
Prof Nkondo died on Sunday aged 83.
Retired public servant Hamilton Mayimele, who is popularly known as Nghala, was a schoolmate of the late Nkondo and they also herded cattle, goats and donkeys, belonging to both families, together.
“Gessler was a year older but at school he was three classes ahead because he started school at a young age but was a quick learner. We looked after the livestock together and with his younger brother Ephraim. Principal Nkondo was fond of farming and had many livestock including donkeys. But he was forced to sell to my family when the apartheid government stopped teachers from doing other jobs than farming,” Mayimele said.
He said as the principal of Pkukani primary, Nkondo was very strict.
“He had a good work ethic and whatever he did he put too much effort into it and did not spoil his children. That is why all his children became respected professionals,” said Mayimele.
Prof Nkondo's siblings were all respected professionals.
Mayimele said most of the people who were once at Pfukani under principal Nkondo became respected members of the community.
“Though we did not see each other so often, whenever we met we talked about the olden days and laughed. We remembered when we climbed trees playing games and when we used to swim in Mahebe River,” he said.
Ramaphosa ‘deeply saddened’ by death of renowned academic Prof Muxe Nkondo
