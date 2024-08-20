News

Suspected kidnapping ringleader to appear in court

20 August 2024 - 10:23
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the OR Tambo international airport on Sunday in connection with a kidnapping and drugs syndicate.
Image: SAPS

A 40-year-old man believed to be one of the ringleaders behind a kidnapping for ransom syndicate targeting businessmen in SA is expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The man was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday while arriving from Zambia.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said officers have been keeping a close watch on the 40-year-old's movements.

Mathe said the man is also linked to the kidnapping of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July.

“He [the businessman] was rescued on the same day that police discovered R300m worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma. He is also believed to be a key figure in the R300m crystal meth drugs that were seized,” Mathe said.

