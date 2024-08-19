News

WATCH | Suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in court

By TimesLIVE - 19 August 2024 - 10:14

Courtesy of SABC News

Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a professional footballer who played as goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and for the national team.

He was shot and killed in a home invasion on October 26, 2014.

The trial of the five men accused of his murder continues on Monday.

