Senzo Robert Meyiwa was a professional footballer who played as goalkeeper and captain of Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League and for the national team.
He was shot and killed in a home invasion on October 26, 2014.
The trial of the five men accused of his murder continues on Monday.
WATCH | Suspects accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa back in court
