The case of pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and two other accused continues at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday.
The case was rolled over last week. The accused were arrested following a viral video showing the three wielding a gun and panga and threatening teachers at the Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong.
The three accused have pleaded not guilty.
WATCH LIVE | Pastor Mboro and two co-accused in court
Courtesy of SABC News
The case of pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng and two other accused continues at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday.
The case was rolled over last week. The accused were arrested following a viral video showing the three wielding a gun and panga and threatening teachers at the Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong.
The three accused have pleaded not guilty.
TimesLIVE
Pastor Mboro seeks bail, cites job losses
Protesters at court demand Mboro to fall
PODCAST | Pastor Mboro: The Slay King
SOWETAN SAYS | Mboro not above the law in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos