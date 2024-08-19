“After an hour of searching, I thought we would be called to get a body,” Van Staden said.
Boy, 6, rescued three hours after falling into manhole at East London zoo
Image: Supplied
An East London family is considering taking legal action against the Buffalo City Metro for negligence after their six-year-old boy fell into a manhole at the zoo.
Ruben Kruger was rushed to Life Beacon Bay hospital on Saturday after he was rescued following a three-hour search.
Ruben fell into the manhole in the garden above the zoo at about 10.45am and was swept away by a stream of strong flowing sewage.
Various emergency services teams were dispatched to the scene and a combined response team was formed.
The drain pipes had to be followed and searched at multiple points.
Ruben was eventually found at about 1.30pm about 500m down from where he disappeared, near the CBD taxi rank, when the search party opened a manhole cover and he was heard crying for help.
It was Ruben’s first time at the zoo and he was with his aunt, Lizelle van Staden, and his cousins.
“The kids were playing and Ruben saw a plastic covering the drain and lifted it up and he was gone just like that.
“My fiancé and I tried to go down the hole but the water was too strong, it would have swept us away.
“After an hour of searching, I thought we would be called to get a body,” Van Staden said.
She said Ruben was heard shouting when the rescuers found his location.
“His cousins were very traumatised by this. We all are.
“When we asked why it’s not covered properly, they [BCM] said the cover gets stolen. It’s a danger. They need to barricade that area.
“We were fortunate that we found our boy alive. It’s a miracle.”
Ruben’s mother, Dean-Mari Kruger, from Beacon Bay, said they were in talks with lawyers about taking legal action.
She said Ruben had bruises on his body but was overall in good spirits.
Kruger said they had lost hope at some point that Ruben would be found alive.
She said her son had been looking forward to seeing animals and after being rescued he still wanted to see the animals.
Metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya declined to comment on the family’s intention to sue until it happened.
“There are multiple witnesses to say that the drain was covered. And the boy did not fall but was playing in that dense forestry area.
“The parents of the child are better placed to answer as to why the child was there and ended up in the hole.
“We are relieved that loss of life was prevented and we want to thank all the stakeholders ...who assisted with the rescue. They must keep it up,” Ngwenya said. — Daily Dispatch
