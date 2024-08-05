In December 2023, a video of Sidambe in Dubai surrounded by other women circulated on social media, but Ndamase said she had long parted ways with the businessman.
SowetanLIVE
I defended myself after Mihlali attacked me with a kitchen knife – Leeroy
Digital content creator posted pictures of herself with a battered lip and grazed forehead
Image: Oupa Bopape
SA businessman, Leeroy Sidambe has denied beating up his girlfriend, Mihlali Ndamase, and claims he was protecting himself in a statement released on Monday afternoon.
This after the digital content creator posted pictures of herself with a battered lip and grazed forehead on Sunday with the caption: “Thank you my angel, @Leeroy_Mab.” The images soon went viral on social media, with Ndamase deleting the posts later.
In his statement, Sidambe, without proof, made a counterclaim that Ndamase had attacked him using a kitchen knife while he was asleep.
“On 4 August 2024, Mihlali Ndamase attempted to contact me by placing a total of 78 calls which I [did not] attend to as I had fallen asleep. Mihlali then arrived at my residence and persistently requested that my son open for her so she could see me.
“Upon arriving, as my son recollects, she headed to the kitchen to equip herself with a knife in an attempt to stab me as she allegedly was shown evidence of me being unfaithful,” Sidambe said.
He said Ndamase’s injuries were caused by her making “contact” with a wall.
Sidambe said Ndamase went to his bedroom – where he was asleep – and confronted him, and she: “attempted to stab me, of which I then protected myself by pushing her away from me, resulting in her sustaining her injuries as she made contact with the wall”.
He said his son came to his rescue after he pleaded with Ndamase not to kill him.
“With this being said, I would like to inform you all that Mihlali has a long history of physically assaulting me and damaging my property, especially when she is under the influence of a substance I cannot name,” said Sidambe.
He added that he had a “plethora” of witnesses who could attest to him not ever laying a hand on Ndamase.
Ndamase and Sidambe’s relationship is no stranger to public controversy.
When the two made their relationship on social media public in 2022, they received backlash as Sidambe was still married and in the process of getting a divorce.
Ndamase stood by her partner during those times – claiming she was in a happy relationship in an interview on Shomax’s Unfollowed.
In December 2023, a video of Sidambe in Dubai surrounded by other women circulated on social media, but Ndamase said she had long parted ways with the businessman.
She said she was owed money because she paid for things when “his card declined” during her birthday trip to Mexico.
“Don’t post in Dubai like you’re bosses when you owe me money bandla. Talking about catching flights and not feelings, who was coughing up money in Mexico when your card was declining? Lol. Don’t try me,” she wrote.
“It’s been chai, my angels.”
“I left that person in October. Ndine [I have] peace.”
In May this year, rumours circulated of the couple rekindling their relationship. This came after a picture of the two with the caption “Forever Yena! Mihlali allegedly goes back to Leeroy Sidambe” circulated on social media.
“My relationship reports always dent my business, and it’s unfair to my kids and family... I am not dating Mihlali nor are we back together,” he told SowetanLIVE’s sister publication, TshisaLIVE.
SowetanLIVE
