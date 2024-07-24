Tech harmony awaits you this winter with Huawei’s Super Device ecosystem
The brand’s Winter Warmer Sale, on till end July, has amazing deals and free gifts on offer
As the winter chills set in, Huawei is here to warm up your lifestyle with the power of seamless connectivity. Our Super Device experience isn’t just a concept; it’s a transformative way to bring harmony and convenience to your tech universe.
This winter, we’re adding the latest and greatest tech to our Super Device ecosystem, ensuring that your lifestyle remains connected, efficient and stylish — at a fraction of the price during our Winter Warmer Sale.
Imagine a world where your smartphone, smartwatch, earbuds and tablet communicate flawlessly with each other. Huawei’s Super Device experience makes this a reality with just one tap. Gone are the days of fragmented tech ecosystems; welcome to a unified, integrated world.
The power of connection
With Huawei’s Super Device, your latest tech gadgets don’t just coexist — they collaborate. Picture this: you're finishing an important email on your Huawei MateBook D16, and with a simple tap, your Huawei MatePad 11.5 instantly becomes an extended screen, allowing you to multitask like never before. Your Huawei Watch GT 4 notifies you of an incoming call, and with another tap, you switch to your Huawei nova 12s to take the call. It’s smooth, intuitive and incredibly efficient.
But it’s not just about functionality. Huawei’s Super Device integration is designed to make your life more enjoyable. Sync your Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 with your smartphone for an immersive audio experience, or control your home’s smart devices through your connected ecosystem. It’s about bringing a sense of ease and enjoyment to everyday tasks, making technology work for you in the most intuitive way possible.
Stay stylish and connected
This winter, elevate your style with the tech-savvy Huawei nova series. Whether it’s the sleek design of the Huawei nova 12i or the sophisticated functionality of the nova Y72, these smartphones are built to impress. Combine this with the versatility of the Huawei Watch Fit 3, and you’ve got a winning combination that’s fashionable and functional.
The Huawei Pura 70 Series brings a new level of sophistication and connectivity, ensuring that even the most tech-savvy consumers stay ahead of the curve. And with our Winter Warmer Sale, you can integrate these devices into your life without breaking the bank.
A fraction of the price
Our Winter Warmer Sale isn’t just about offering discounts; it’s about making advanced technology accessible to everyone. By investing in Huawei’s latest products, you’re getting state-of-the-art devices and ensuring they work together. Enjoy savings while experiencing the ultimate in connected living.
Embrace the warmth of Huawei’s Super Device ecosystem and elevate your lifestyle with seamless connectivity. Visit the Huawei Online Store or your nearest retailer today to discover how you can stay connected, stylish and efficient — at an unbeatable price.
Keep your device in tip-top shape with our special Winter Warmer Sale! Upgrade to Huawei Care+ for added protection and save up to 20% off. T's & C's apply, and the deal applies to participating models.
Stay connected, stay stylish, and most importantly, stay warm with Huawei.
Huawei Online Store: Save up to R12,000
- Get the Huawei MateBook D15 i5 at R9,999 and receive an additional 10%-off purchase coupon.
- Don't miss the Huawei nova 12s at R7,999.
- The Huawei Watch Fit 3 with the new nylon strap is priced at R2,999 and for an extra R29 you can get an extra watch strap.
- The Huawei Watch GT4 (41mm) is going for R5,999.
- All deals include a host of free gifts.
- Valid until July 31.
Vodacom: Save up to R10,000
- Get the Huawei nova 12i at R299 per month for 36 months.
- The Huawei nova Y72 Double Deal is priced at R479 per month for 24 months.
- Also on offer is the fashion-forward Huawei Pura 70 at R699 per month on a 36-month plan, and receive a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R4, 999.
- Valid until July 31.
MTN: Save up to R10,000
- Get the Huawei Pura 70 for R699 per month for 36 months, and get a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R5,059.
- The Huawei nova 12i is for R329 per month on a 36-month plan, and get a free Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 valued at R1,499 as well as a R500 Pick n Pay voucher and a R600 voucher for the Huawei Online Store.
- Bag the Huawei nova Y72 for R289 per month for 36 months, and get a R600 Huawei Online Store voucher.
- Valid until July 31.
Telkom: Save up to R7,999
- Get the Huawei Pura 70 Pro for R889 per month for 36 months, and get a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R4,999.
- Purchase the Huawei Pura 70 for R739 per month on a 36-month plan, and get a free Huawei MatePad SE valued at R4,999.
- Get the Huawei nova 12i for R479 per month for 24 months.
- Valid until July 31.
Cell C: Save up to R8,000
- Get the Huawei nova Y72 for R379 per month on a 36-month plan.
- Take advantage of a double deal at R649 per month for 36 months.
- Pick up the Huawei nova 12i at R399 per month on a 36-month plan, or a double deal at R699 per month for 36 months.
- Get the Huawei nova 12 SE for R449 per month on a 36-month plan, or a double deal at R899 per month for 36 months.
- Valid until July 31.
Incredible Connection: Save up to R2,000
- Get the Huawei MateBook D16 for R12,999, and get free gifts worth R1,398.
- Valid until July 31.
This article was sponsored by Huawei.