WATCH | No disruptions as Gautrain workers protest

Some Gautrain employees braved the winter chill on Monday morning to protest at the rail service’s Maintenance Workshop Depot in Midrand.
The workers, who are members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), are demanding a 13% increase in wages, a 60% contribution to medical aid and guaranteed bonuses.
Gautrain, however, said their operations were running smoothly despite strike action.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the Bombela Operating Company, which operates the Gautrain, has implemented contingency plans to ensure that customers are not affected.
