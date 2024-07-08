KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for a man who was released from prison a year ago and is believed to have murdered his neighbour's seven-year-old son.
The body of the child was discovered in the man's shack with multiple stab wounds on Friday.
Linathi Sfundo Mkhize's parents said he went missing on Thursday morning. They reported him missing to the police immediately.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the child was allegedly last seen with the suspect, who is known by the family and the community.
“When the police arrived, they were taken to the suspect’s informal dwelling. The suspect was not home, and the door was locked. Police forced the door open and found the child lying dead on the floor, he had stab wounds on his shoulder,” said Naicker.
The deceased's uncle Sibongakonke Mkhize also confirmed they knew the suspect. He said some community members told them the suspect was roaming around saying he was craving for blood.
“We know him very well, he is our neighbour and he recently got out of jail,” he said.
However, he did not know what the suspect had been in prison for.
“We are sure that he did this to our son because he was found in his house. When I got to the scene there was no blood and the way he was stabbed, he should have been swimming in blood.
“We are worried about the blood of my brother’s child because some members of the community say that he was up and down saying he wants to drink someone’s blood,” he said.
Manhunt after body of stabbed child (7) found
Suspect allegedly released from jail a year ago
Image: Supplied
Mkhize also described his nephew as a young boy who respected his elders and who always made them laugh at home. He told Sowetan that as a family this had hit them hard.
“My nephew loved the church and was respectful. As young as he was, he knew we were his elders and that I was his uncle. He would also reprimand his brothers whenever they disrespected their elders. My boy was also full of jokes, and he loved sports activities. This hit us very hard,” said Mkhize.
The KwaZulu-Natal department of social development said they were concerned about the killing of children in the province and had been running multiple campaigns to address the issue.
Mhlabunzima Memela, departmental spokesperson, said: “This is a very concerning problem that we are facing as a province. We as the department have been running several campaigns trying to encourage communities and parents to ensure that they protect and listen to their children. Our campaign now is 'your child is my child and my child is your child', meaning they have the responsibility to protect that child.
“The other thing in these informal settlements is that children are often used as drug peddlers. They would just send a child to deliver something and when the child comes back without being paid or failing to collect, then they take advantage of the child,” he added.
