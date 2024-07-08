Local labour market still not transformed - report

South African companies, mostly led by white men, have claimed to have no structural barriers to transformation, despite data showing that the representation of black people at top management is not improving.
The latest employment and labour department’s equity report for 2023/24 shows that 30 years into democracy, white men represent 48% of top managers in companies, followed by white women at 13% and African men at 10%.
According to the report, white people represent 62.1% of all positions at the top management and Indian people represent 11.6%, which is significantly higher than their respective economically active populations (EAPs).
The African population group with an EAP of 80.7% accounted for only 17.2% and the coloured population group with an EAP of 9% accounted for only 6.1% of all positions at this occupational level.
The report says that the government is making good progress in affirming the previously disadvantaged groups.
It is also revealed in the report that representation of the African population group, 74.7% is significant in government, while the private sector lags with 14% at this occupational level.
The private sector, according to the report, is the biggest employer of foreign nationals with 3.0% at this level.
Furthermore, the report shows that the private sector is doing better than the government in terms of the representation of employees with disabilities at the top management level.
However, much more effort is required to increase the representation of people with disabilities both in government and in the private sector, the report said.
Meanwhile, black men make up 16.3% of senior management, compared to 31% of white men.
Black women make up 11,4% of middle management compared to 17,2% of their white counterparts.
“This phenomenon confirms that the South African labour market continues in the same trajectory of being racialised and gendered 30 years later,” the report reads.
It further revealed that 66,5% of employers indicated that they had no barriers to recruitment procedures promoting employment equity.
About 84% of companies indicated that their corporate culture was not a barrier to achieving employment equity goals, nor was succession and experience, as indicated by 76.5% of the employers surveyed.
Kganki Matabane, Black Business Council CEO, believes that both government and businesses are to blame for the lack of transformation in most companies.
“The major challenge is that most companies have no will to implement meaningful employment equity and the spirit of proper redress. They tick boxes to claim BBBEE points. The other challenge is that the government cannot monitor implementation. Government should strengthen the monitoring and also impose fines for noncompliance,” Matabane said.
Meanwhile, the Black Business Forum said it was deeply disturbed by the findings of the report. President Luthando Bara said it was time for genuine, transformative change to create a truly equitable and representative corporate environment in SA.
“The Black Business Forum calls for urgent measures to ensure true equity in the workplace. This includes implementing stricter enforcement of existing equity policies, promoting diversity in recruitment and advancement processes, and fostering an inclusive corporate culture that values and supports the growth of black professionals.”
Bara added that the forum remained committed to advocating for these necessary changes and holding all stakeholders accountable.
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said the latest employment equity report was yet another reminder of the ticking time bomb of discrimination and inequality the society of SA is grappling with.
“We cannot sustain a situation where white people who are 4% of society yet occupy 48% of senior management positions in the private sector. While the public sector has made substantial progress, the private sector falls shamefully behind.
“It’s time employers appreciate their responsibility and ensure workplaces reflect our demographic diversity at all levels and we end the shameful legacies of discrimination still so prevalent, especially in the banking, financial, retail and mining sectors,” Losi said.
SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the trade union movement has in the past 30 years made an immense contribution to changing the employment landscape in this country, particularly in the area of bringing about affirmative policies in the labour market.
He said employment equity policy was the concept of the trade union movement whose campaign subsequently led to the Employment Equity Act being legislated in 1998.
“We campaigned for employment equity policies because we recognised the colour bar laws were enacted during colonial and apartheid administrations had condemned the black working class majority to the realm of providing cheap labour. That made black people to be a face of poverty and for women to remain excluded from certain industries and senior positions,” Vavi added.
He said to lift black people out of the pool of cheap labour, employment equity policies were and are still necessary to affirm them in being promoted and to managerial positions.
