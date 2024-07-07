Five people including a seven-year-old girl died when a driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in Bedford, Adelaide, in the Eastern Cape.
According to provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the accident took place just after 10pm on the R63 road in Bedford, 3km towards Adelaide.
“The vehicle, a Renault Sandero, was travelling from Adelaide towards Bedford with seven occupants: six females and one male, including a seven-year-old girl.
“The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned. Four people died on the scene, while one died on arrival at Bedford Hospital. The deceased include three females, the seven-year-old girl and the male driver,” said Binqose.
He said the two injured women sustained serious injuries and were taken to Bedford Provincial Hospital.
“The main cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bedford SAPS for further investigations,” said Binqose.
Five people die after car overturns
Image: 123rf/Jaromír Chalabala
