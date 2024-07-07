News

Five people die after car overturns

07 July 2024 - 13:10
Koena Mashale Journalist
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Jaromír Chalabala

Five people including a seven-year-old girl died when a driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in Bedford, Adelaide, in the Eastern Cape.

According to provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, the accident took place just after 10pm on the R63 road in Bedford, 3km towards Adelaide.

“The vehicle, a Renault Sandero, was travelling from Adelaide towards Bedford with seven occupants: six females and one male, including a seven-year-old girl.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned. Four people died on the scene, while one died on arrival at Bedford Hospital. The deceased include three females, the seven-year-old girl and the male driver,” said Binqose.

He said the two injured women sustained serious injuries and were taken to Bedford Provincial Hospital.

“The main cause of the crash is still unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide has been opened at Bedford SAPS for further investigations,” said Binqose.

Cop and three others, including US tourist, killed in Mpumalanga head-on collision

An accident claimed the lives of a police officer and three others including an American tourist when a police vehicle and a bakkie collided head-on ...
News
1 day ago

At least 10 dead after bus crash in Brazil's Sao Paulo state

At least 10 people died and 42 were injured when a bus crashed into the central pillar of a bridge in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo on Friday, the ...
News
1 day ago

Road maintenance worker allegedly killed by drunk driver: JRA

Charges of drinking and driving, reckless driving and culpable homicide have been filed against a motorist who allegedly ploughed into a Johannesburg ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Five memorable moments of Rulani Mokwena's tenure at Downs
Some residents see new cabinet as stepping stone to service delivery