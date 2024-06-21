News

BREAKING | New faces in Eastern Cape cabinet

By ASANDA NINI - 21 June 2024 - 11:53
New health MEC Ntandokazi Capa.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

While the rest of Eastern Cape MECs made a comeback into the provincial cabinet, two new faces were appointed into the executive by premier Oscar Mabuyane.

New MPLs  Ntandokazi Capa and Sibulele Ngogo were elected health and sports, arts& culture MECs respectively.

Mabuyane unveiled his cabinet in Bhisho on Friday.

While five MECs remained in their portfolios, some were moved around to other departments, with Mabuyane having opted to separate the department of finance from department of economic development and environmental affairs.

Human settlement has been moved to join public works.

Fanta remained at social development, Zolile Williams at cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Mlungisi Mvoko at finance, Nqatha at transport and community safety, while the evergreen Fundile Gade retained education.

Announcement of new executive council members | 21 June 2024

DispatchLIVE

