The DA has suspended its MP Renaldo Gouws after a second video of him using racial remarks and slurs surfaced on social media.
In a video that has resurfaced, Gouws said: “Alright, so there's a couple of things I want to say, kill the f***ing k****ers. Kill all the f***ing n***gers. That is all I've got to say. Kill the f***ing k***ers, kill the f***ing n***gers.”
In a short statement, the party's director of communications, Richard Newton, said: “The DA has established that the video, in which Renaldo Gouws uses execrable language, is in fact genuine and not a fake as initially suspected.”
“The DA Federal Executive has therefore suspended Mr Gouws with immediate effect while he faces disciplinary charges before the party's Federal Legal Commission.”
This is a developing story.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
DA suspends Gouws over racial remarks he made on video
Image: X/@RenaldoGouws
