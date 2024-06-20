News

Cocaine worth R8m found hidden in bin of chemical sprayer tractor

By TIMESLIVE - 20 June 2024 - 10:53
Police seized 20 bricks of cocaine worth R8m inside the bin of a chemical sprayer tractor near Pietermaritzburg
Image: Supplied/Hawks

The Hawks found 20 bricks of cocaine worth R8m hidden in the chemical sprayer bin of a tractor near Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation members received information about a truck carrying a chemical crop sprayer tractor travelling from the Durban harbour to the Free State. The truck was parked at an industrial park.

“A search was conducted and members found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin. A detailed statement was obtained from the driver and no arrest has been made at this stage.”

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona welcomed the seizure and congratulated the members for the good work.

Investigations are continuing.

