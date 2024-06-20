The Hawks found 20 bricks of cocaine worth R8m hidden in the chemical sprayer bin of a tractor near Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation members received information about a truck carrying a chemical crop sprayer tractor travelling from the Durban harbour to the Free State. The truck was parked at an industrial park.
“A search was conducted and members found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin. A detailed statement was obtained from the driver and no arrest has been made at this stage.”
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona welcomed the seizure and congratulated the members for the good work.
Investigations are continuing.
Cocaine worth R8m found hidden in bin of chemical sprayer tractor
Image: Supplied/Hawks
The Hawks found 20 bricks of cocaine worth R8m hidden in the chemical sprayer bin of a tractor near Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation members received information about a truck carrying a chemical crop sprayer tractor travelling from the Durban harbour to the Free State. The truck was parked at an industrial park.
“A search was conducted and members found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin. A detailed statement was obtained from the driver and no arrest has been made at this stage.”
KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona welcomed the seizure and congratulated the members for the good work.
Investigations are continuing.
Drugs valued at R1.5bn seized in KZN in six months
Cops bust man with 'fake police ID cards, stamp and drugs' in Durban
R500m worth of drugs seized during operations in six provinces destroyed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos