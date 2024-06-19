Gauteng police are looking for suspects who are alleged to have tried to break into an IEC provincial warehouse in Johannesburg on the night of June 18.
This was confirmed by the electoral commission, which said a group of people had followed a truck transporting material back to the warehouse and tried to gain entry inside.
IEC spokesperson, Kate Bapela, said following the conclusion of elections, local storage sites are rationalised and material is kept safe at centralised facilities.
“During such roll back of material from a local storage site in the inner city of Johannesburg, a group of persons interfered with the handling of materials and subsequently followed a truck used to transport the material back to the provincial warehouse.
“On arrival at the warehouse, the group attempted to forcefully gain unauthorised entry to the warehouse. The commission can confirm that nothing was taken from the warehouse,” said Bapela.
She said police responded quickly to ensure the safety of the staff.
“A case has been registered and the South African Police Services are investigating,” said Bapela.
Police on manhunt for suspects who tried to break in IEC warehouse
Image: Freddy Mavunda
