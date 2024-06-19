Thato Makgetla, 19, from North West, shared the same concern.
“I recently completed an internship and hope the president will create jobs for young people like me and also address crime,” he said.
Daniel Marumo, 40, who said he was thrilled to fulfil his lifelong dream of witnessing a presidential inauguration said he was excited to see Ramaphosa being sworn in as the president.
“I hope he will address unemployment, poverty, and crime,” Marumo said.
Representatives from regional, continental and international organisations, including the Southern African Development Community, AU and United Nations were expected to grace the inauguration while artists like Sjava entertaining the attendees.
People eager to hear Ramaphosa's plans after being sworn in as president
Image: Herman Moloi
Scores of people from across the country who made their way to the Union Buildings to witness the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa were eager to hear whether he would talk about plans to tackle issues plaguing the country after being sworn as president.
Ramaphosa was elected president in Cape Town last Friday during the first National Assembly sitting after the May 29 general elections.
An unemployed Fikile Mthobeni, 33, who came all the way from Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, said she was eager to hear Ramaphosa's plans to tackle unemployment.
“I'm here to hear the president's speech and hope he addresses unemployment as it affects me and many others,” she said.
Thato Makgetla, 19, from North West, shared the same concern.
“I recently completed an internship and hope the president will create jobs for young people like me and also address crime,” he said.
Daniel Marumo, 40, who said he was thrilled to fulfil his lifelong dream of witnessing a presidential inauguration said he was excited to see Ramaphosa being sworn in as the president.
“I hope he will address unemployment, poverty, and crime,” Marumo said.
Representatives from regional, continental and international organisations, including the Southern African Development Community, AU and United Nations were expected to grace the inauguration while artists like Sjava entertaining the attendees.
LIVE BLOG | The inauguration of president Cyril Ramaphosa
IN PICS | Presidential Inauguration 2024
WATCH LIVE | The inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos