WATCH | Malema and Snyman public firearm discharge case continues

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman continues in the East London regional court on Tuesday.

Malema and Snyman took a stand in their defence. The charges of discharging a firearm in public stem from the EFF’s 5th-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a gun in a public area.