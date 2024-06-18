News

WATCH | Malema and Snyman public firearm discharge case continues

The case is being heard in the East London regional court

18 June 2024 - 09:38

Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman continues in the East London regional court on Tuesday.

Malema and Snyman took a stand in their defence. The charges of discharging a firearm in public stem from the EFF’s 5th-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a gun in a public area.

SA Human Rights Commission’s hate speech case against Malema heard in court

The South African Human Rights Commission’s case of hate speech against EFF leader Julius Malema is being heard on Monday at the Equality Court in ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Ruling in Julius Malema firearm case

Magistrate Twanet Olivier is expected to make a ruling in the application for the discharge of the charges against Julius Malema and his bodyguard ...
News
7 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Sonos still smitten with each other. . . 36 years on
CIC Julius Malema | Addresses EFF Press Conference | TAJ Hotel | Cape Town