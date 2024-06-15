News

Four killed in KZN as vehicle rolls down embankment

By TIMES LIVE - 15 June 2024 - 12:26
Four people tragically lost their lives when the vehicle veered down the embarkment on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Four people were killed when the vehicle they were travelling left the road and landed on its roof on an embankment near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning. 

The accident occurred at the Merrivale intersection on the R617.

Midlands Emergency Services spokesperson Roland Robertson said upon arrival of their crews, it was found the vehicle had left the road and rolled, landing on its roof down an embankment.

Four people were killed in a horrific accident in the Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Supplied

He said paramedics made their way down to the scene with specialised rescue equipment.

“All four occupants were found to be entrapped. Paramedics, along with rescue workers, began to cut the vehicle to gain access and assess the extent of the injuries,” said Robertson.

Authorities were in attendance.

