Confession reveals Mahlangu read his RIPs on social media

The man accused of faking his own death after murdering his wife's ex-boyfriend watched as his friends sent him RIP messages on Facebook while he was in hiding, fearing arrest.
This is part of what is contained in Sibusiso Mahlangu's confession that he made to Lt-Col Philemon Mokgetle in April 2023.
In the confession, Mahlangu, of Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, also detailed events that led to him killing the deceased. While Mahlangu did not say who the person he killed was, the victim is Sibusiso Sithebe, his wife's ex-boyfriend.
He said he was at the home he shares with his wife Lerato, enjoying late night drinks when a man barged inside.
“I was busy drinking, and the door was not locked since I have no fear. While sitting, I heard someone opening the door.
"I just stepped up from the sofa and looked at the person; it was a male person. I asked what he wanted, and he answered using vulgar words. We started to fight. I overpowered him and pushed him against the wall; he collapsed.
"I took the body to the bed and burnt the bed using petrol, and when the fire started, I left the house,” reads the confession.
