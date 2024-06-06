Dozens of foreign nationals deported on arrival at OR Tambo

OR Tambo International Airport officials have deported 61 foreign nationals who were in the past week trying to enter SA illegally.
The latest incident happened on Tuesday night when the Border Management Authority (BMA) intercepted 25 travellers on flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana and Nigeria during a routine intelligence-driven operation at the airport.
BMA spokesperson, Mmemme Mogotsi, said 13 Bangladeshis and three Pakistanis were found to be in possession of fake visitors’ visas.
One Bangladeshi, a Nigerian, three Pakistanis and four Ghanaians failed to meet the relevant entry requirements on arrival. They were all denied entry into SA and deported.
Mogotsi said OR Tambo has been a target with various travellers attempting to enter the country illegally and that even this past Sunday five more Bangladeshis and five Ethiopians were intercepted in collaboration with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).
They all arrived on a flight from Dubai.
On May 25, 28 Bangladeshis were intercepted on arrival at OR Tambo. Twenty-seven of them were found to have fraudulent visas and one Bangladeshi did not have a visa at all.
Mogotsi said they were also deported back as per the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.
“ICAO provides global standards for air transport operations and highlights that a person who has entered a state illegally or denied entry shall be returned to their countries of origin by the respective airlines that brought them to South Africa and shall bear the costs of that particular travel,” said Mogotsi.
BMA Commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, highlighted that as the biggest and busiest airport in Africa, OR Tambo's detection systems need to continue to be advanced.
“With the BMA just one year in operation, this work exemplifies our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our borders and maintaining the integrity of our immigration laws. We will continue to enhance our capabilities and escalate cooperation with ACSA security as well as collaborate with international partners to address and combat such illicit activities effectively," Masiapato said.
Mogotsi said the BMA will intensify its operations with the deployment of an additional 400 Junior Border Guards who began duty on June 1 at various ports.
