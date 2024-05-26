News

WATCH | NatJOINTS addresses media on security for Wednesday's elections

By SowetanLIVE - 26 May 2024 - 11:54

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) is briefing the media on the state of readiness by the South African security agencies to secure Wednesday's national and provincial elections.

