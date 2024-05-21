New FNB tool helps you save more, while earning up to 7.8% interest

“Being able to develop solutions that add value to our customers and can help solve for some of the critical problems that they face, such as adopting a savings culture, is at the centre of our innovations,” says Christelle Pretorius, CEO of Personal Core Banking at FNB.

“There is no additional charge to Easy PAYU and Easy Smart customers to benefit [from the new savings feature] and earn 5.4% in interest from the positive bank balance in their transactional accounts. It is simply our way of giving our customers more value by rewarding [them] and helping them make their everyday banking more fulfilling and easier.

“Furthermore, we have strategically aimed to offer the highest interest rate in the market for this benefit, while giving our customers the opportunity to save effortlessly and get access to cash reserves in case of emergencies or unforeseen expenses.”

Himal Parbhoo, CEO of Retail Cash Investments at FNB, says that by activating the interest redirect and Bank Your Change tools, FNB customers can automate their savings, empowering them to save consistently, while also earning more on interest.

Despite the prevailing economic conditions that have put huge pressure on household incomes, Parbhoo says that FNB customers “continue to prove that every rand counts when it comes to building a savings culture.