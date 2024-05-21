New FNB tool helps you save more, while earning up to 7.8% interest
Easy PAYU and Easy Smart customers can earn 5.4% interest on their transactional accounts and, by automatically saving it, earn even more
FNB has announced the launch of a new savings feature which allows Easy PAYU (Pay-As-You-Use) and Easy Smart customers to earn 5.4% interest* on their transactional accounts, provided they keep a positive balance.
To give more value to customers, FNB has included an interest redirect tool to automatically transfer all the interest earned on the account monthly into an FNB Savings Account that is free and forms part of the overall Easy PAYU and Easy Smart value proposition.
Once the funds are in the customer’s savings account, they can unlock a higher interest rate of 7.05% and ultimately earn up to 7.8%. This is an added benefit that gives customers a head start on their savings journey; it also complements FNB's existing Bank Your Change savings tool.
“Being able to develop solutions that add value to our customers and can help solve for some of the critical problems that they face, such as adopting a savings culture, is at the centre of our innovations,” says Christelle Pretorius, CEO of Personal Core Banking at FNB.
“There is no additional charge to Easy PAYU and Easy Smart customers to benefit [from the new savings feature] and earn 5.4% in interest from the positive bank balance in their transactional accounts. It is simply our way of giving our customers more value by rewarding [them] and helping them make their everyday banking more fulfilling and easier.
“Furthermore, we have strategically aimed to offer the highest interest rate in the market for this benefit, while giving our customers the opportunity to save effortlessly and get access to cash reserves in case of emergencies or unforeseen expenses.”
Himal Parbhoo, CEO of Retail Cash Investments at FNB, says that by activating the interest redirect and Bank Your Change tools, FNB customers can automate their savings, empowering them to save consistently, while also earning more on interest.
Despite the prevailing economic conditions that have put huge pressure on household incomes, Parbhoo says that FNB customers “continue to prove that every rand counts when it comes to building a savings culture.
“In the past year, more than R2.6bn in savings were accumulated by customers through the Bank Your Change feature linked to their FNB Savings Accounts. The success we continue to see with this automated approach to saving demonstrates that a ‘little goes a long way’ in helping many customers adopt positive money habits.
“This is a key focus for the bank as we continue to help customers with advice-led solutions to assist them [in unlocking the] savings potential in their day-to-day financial activities.”
According to the 2024 Solidarity Bank Charges Report, FNB's Easy PAYU and Aspire bank accounts offer the best value for money to customers in SA.
The Solidarity Research Institute (SRI) notes that FNB’s Easy PAYU account was the “clear winner” in the category for consumers with basic banking needs (12 or 17 transactions per month). The most significant factor distinguishing this account from those offered by competitors is the number of free transactions included in the monthly fee of R5.25. This is the only account in this category where airtime purchases are free. Cash withdrawals at shop counters are also free at FNB.
This is the third consecutive year that FNB has been recognised by the SRI for the work done to make its accounts affordable to customers.
“We remain committed to providing affordable and accessible market-leading value solutions that seamlessly integrate customer-centric advice for our customers,” says Pretorius.
“Whether customers are looking for a bank account for everyday use or more comprehensive services to save and invest with a range of innovative features and benefits, FNB has an option that will suit their day-to-day financial and lifestyle needs.”
This article was sponsored by FNB.
*The interest rate earned is a variable interest rate which is linked to the repurchase rate.