Further your studies in 2024: apply for a DALRRD bursary
Comprehensive bursaries will be awarded to qualifying applicants pursuing select careers in the agriculture, land reform and rural development sector
The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development (DALRRD) intends to award comprehensive bursaries to qualifying applicants pursuing and/or intending to further their studies in identified careers in the agriculture, land reform and rural development sector for the 2024 academic year.
Each bursary will cover tuition, accommodation, books, meals and a monthly allowance.
Bursaries target previously disadvantaged and impoverished people from poverty-stricken and rural communities. Applicants must be South African citizens. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
|Fields of study
Minimum requirements (National Senior Certificate)
|Enquiries
|• BSc Bioresource Engineering (Agricultural Engineering)
• Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc)
|Mathematics and Physical Science: 6 (70—79)
• Tshianeo Khangala:
• Vusimuzi Mngomezulu:
• BSc Animal Science
|Mathematics and Physical Science 5 (60-69)
|National Diploma: Food Technology
|Mathematics and Physical Science 4 (50—59)
• BSc Land Surveying/Geomatics
|Mathematics and Physical Science/Geography 5 (60—69)
• Nozipho Mtshali:
• Emmanuel Molefe:
|• National Diploma or Bachelor's Degree in Geomatics/Land Surveying/GIS
• National Diploma or Bachelor's Degree in Town/Urban and Regional Planning
|Mathematics and Physical Science: 4 (50—59)
Postgraduate studies (Adv Dip/BTech, BSc Hons in TRP/URP & GIS, MSc, DTech and PhD) in Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development priority research projects.
How to apply for a bursary:
Applicants can download the relevant bursary application form from the “Vacancies” section of the DALRRD website.
The completed application form must be submitted together with certified copies of the applicant’s ID and certificates/performance results. (Applicants who are not in possession of their university acceptance letter or final results can submit their application while waiting for said documents.)
Applications must be addressed to:
The Director, Sector Education and Training, Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and sent to ONLY ONE of these addresses:
- Private Bag X250, Pretoria, 0001
- Agriculture Place, 20 Steve Biko (formerly Beatrix) Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002
- Externalbursaries@dalrrd.gov.za
The closing date for all applications is October 31 2023.
Late applications and applications for fields of study that are not listed above will not be considered.
Please note that communication will be limited to successful applicants only. If you have not received any communication from the DALRRD within 14 days after the release of grade 12 results, and after the National Bursary Committee has finalised the selection process, consider your application unsuccessful.
Note: The DDALRRD reserves the right to determine the total number of bursary allocations for the academic year based on the total budget available.
This article was sponsored by the DALRRD.