Further your studies in 2024: apply for a DALRRD bursary

How to apply for a bursary:

Applicants can download the relevant bursary application form from the “Vacancies” section of the DALRRD website.

The completed application form must be submitted together with certified copies of the applicant’s ID and certificates/performance results. (Applicants who are not in possession of their university acceptance letter or final results can submit their application while waiting for said documents.)

Applications must be addressed to:

The Director, Sector Education and Training, Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and sent to ONLY ONE of these addresses:

Private Bag X250, Pretoria, 0001

Agriculture Place, 20 Steve Biko (formerly Beatrix) Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002

Externalbursaries@dalrrd.gov.za

The closing date for all applications is October 31 2023.

Late applications and applications for fields of study that are not listed above will not be considered.

Please note that communication will be limited to successful applicants only. If you have not received any communication from the DALRRD within 14 days after the release of grade 12 results, and after the National Bursary Committee has finalised the selection process, consider your application unsuccessful.

Note: The DDALRRD reserves the right to determine the total number of bursary allocations for the academic year based on the total budget available.

This article was sponsored by the DALRRD.