Part 2 of SA serial killer doccie 'Catching Rosemary' out now
Available exclusively to TimesLIVE subscribers, this true crime series delves into the case of Rosemary Ndlovu, the devious cop who almost got away with multiple murders
“We've covered a lot of cases about serial killers, but nothing like Rosemary Ndlovu,” says journalist Naledi Shange on Catching Rosemary, a compelling three-part docuseries available exclusively to TimesLIVE subscribers, as part of the brand's expanded entertainment offering.
Hit and Run, part two of Catching Rosemary, has just dropped and it's gripping. This true crime doccie explores the psyche of Ndlovu, a local policewoman who was meant to protect and serve, but instead chose to gamble with the lives of those closest to her — and almost got away with it.
It introduces viewers to Sgt Mabunda, a brave detective who risked his own and his family’s lives to expose Ndlovu, the hitmen with a conscience who turned against her, the TimesLIVE crime journalists who determinedly covered the story, and the prosecution’s watertight case that put her behind bars.
Subscribe now and start streaming
Catching Rosemary is just one of the many movies, series, documentaries, podcasts and online games that you can now enjoy along with stellar news coverage as a TimesLIVE subscriber.
There is an array of affordable subscription packages to choose from:
- Day Pass: R15
- Entertainment Plan: R59 per month
- News Plan: R80 per month
- Digital Plan: R120 per month
- Premium Plan: R139 per month
Click here to subscribe now.
If you're an existing TimesLIVE subscriber, you can upgrade your current subscription to access the entertainment ensemble by contacting the client services support team: email Support@timeslive.co.za or call 010-010-9109.
TimesLIVE: Come for the news, stay for the entertainment!