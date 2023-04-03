Join the mySowetan community and you could win your share of R50,000
Download the Sowetan's interactive new app, register, say #HolaMySowetan and you'll stand a chance to score a cash prize
Want all the latest news and entertainment updates from the Sowetan delivered straight to the palm of your hand? There's a new app for that — and it's called mySowetan.
This app is jam-packed with breaking stories about current affairs and all your favourite entertainment, video and audio content from the Sowetan and SowetanLIVE.
Beyond giving you easy access to news on the go, the mySowetan app has been designed to allow you to share your views about the world around you, so you can have your say on important issues affecting your city and the country.
How? By the joining communities of your choice, focused on various interests and topics, which means you can tailor your experience and connect with like-minded people.
The content on the app is also categorised into different channels, so you can personalise it to make it “appsolutely yours”.
For instance, the YourMoney channel curates all of the Sowetan's popular personal finance and consumer columns, which will help you navigate today’s tough economic climate.
The glitzy SMag channel will help you keep tabs on the latest trends in lifestyle, entertainment and pop culture, while the Talk With Us channel allows you to engage with the Sowetan team.
The mySowetan app is available for Android and iOS devices — download it now and you could win your share of R50,000.
To celebrate the launch of the mySowetan app, the Sowetan is giving away 10 cash prizes worth R5,000 each.
Enter now, here's how:
- On your mobile phone, either go to https://ourapp.is/mySowetan to download the mySowetan app via Google Play, the Apple App Store or the Huawei AppGallery — or do so by scanning the QR code below.
- Sign in/register an account.
- Send a message containing the keyword “#HolaMySowetan” to the Talk With Us channel in the app and you'll be entered into a lucky draw.
Terms & Conditions:
- The competition starts on Monday, April 3 2023, and closes at midday on Saturday, April 14 2023.
- The total cash prize package (R50,000) will be divided by 10 days, allowing one winner to win R5,000 cash per week day, from Monday to Friday.
- Winners will be selected via a random draw and be announced via the Launch channel in the mySowetan app and on SowetanLIVE's social media platforms.
- Winners will be contacted telephonically and/or via email. Should a winner not respond to the congratulatory email or telephonic communication regarding their cash prize within 48 hours, the next winner will then be selected in their place and original winner becomes null and void.
- Cash prize payment will be made into the winner's account via EFT payment on condition that relevant documents are submitted along with a proof of banking document not older than three months.