RFP | DMRE opens Battery Energy Storage Capacity Bid Window

The department of mineral resources & energy (the department) invites interested parties to register prospective bids under the Battery Energy Storage Capacity Bid Window of the Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (Battery Energy Storage IPPPP), tender no: DMRE/028/2022/23.

The new generation capacity to be produced from this Bid Window is 513MW.

Before accessing the request for proposal (RFP), each prospective bidder is required to pay a non-refundable documentation fee of R25,000 per project and complete the online electronic registration form.

The department will communicate only with prospective bidders who have completed the electronic registration form and paid the required document fee, thereafter the RFP will be available for download.

The RFP was available for download online since March 7 2023.

The required document fee is payable by means of a direct deposit or electronic funds transfer (EFT). Details on payments, such as banking details and payment reference numbers, can be obtained from query@ipp-storage.co.za.

The required document fee is payable into the following bank account:

Bank: Nedbank

Account name: GTAC-IPP

Account type: Current

Account number: 1068872608

Branch: Corporate Client Services, Johannesburg

Branch code: 198765

Swift code: NEDSZAJJ



Please note: The prospective bidder's company name must be used as the payment reference.

The last date to register a project for participation in this bid window is about 20 business days before the bid submission date. The exact date will be communicated on the IPP website. Please note that confirmation of the payment of the document fee does not constitute the registration of a project. Prospective bidders must follow the online project registration process detailed in the RFP and which will also be communicated before the last day of registration.

Bid submission is scheduled for July 5 2023 and closes at 5pm.

Bids must be delivered to:

Departments IPP Office,

Building 9,

Bylsbridge Office Park,

Corner Olievenhoutbosch Street and Jean Avenue,

Centurion,

Pretoria.

The department will also be hosting a virtual bidders’ conference with prospective bidders before the bid submission date, which will be publicised on www.ipp-storage.co.za.

Enquiries should be emailed to the project officer at query@ipp-storage.co.za.

