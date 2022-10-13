Eight killed in two incidents in Eastern Cape township

Eight people were killed and one wounded in two separate incidents in KwaNobuhle near Kariega on Thursday.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has subsequently ordered a 72-hour activation plan to track, trace and arrest those responsible for the carnage.
In the first incident, at about 11.45am, the bodies of four males were found inside a Mazda 323 in Mabi Street.
They had all been shot multiple times.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a fifth male, also with multiple gunshot wounds, was found lying behind the vehicle and was taken to hospital.
The body of a sixth victim was found lying a few metres away from the car, Naidu said.
The still unidentified victims are estimated to be between 18 and 25 years old.
Naidu said in the second incident, at about 12.10pm, the bodies of three men were found in Zolanqini Street.
“Two were found inside a silver VW Polo while the third was found lying outside the vehicle. All had multiple gunshot wounds,” Naidu said.
The victims in this incident are estimated to be between 32 and 40.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in Humansdorp in May.
The motives for the murders are still unknown.
Naidu said the police were probing a possible link between the two incidents.
Mene, meanwhile, called on the community to help police find the suspects and has vowed that through the 72-hour activation plan all the resources needed would be used to swiftly trace and arrest the culprits.
“We are urgently appealing to the community of KwaNobuhle to form a solid front line with the police in combating crime and protecting their communities from these heinous crimes. We condemn these horrible murders and our detectives will be working hard to make sure that these criminals are behind bars as quickly as possible,” Mene said.
