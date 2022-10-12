A man who lived with Prince Lethukuthula Zulu told the high court in Johannesburg the women accused of murdering the royal stole R60,000 from their Northwold flat.
Prince Lethukuthula Zulu's housemate recounts night of partying before his death
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
A man who lived with Prince Lethukuthula Zulu told the high court in Johannesburg the women accused of murdering the royal stole R60,000 from their Northwold flat.
Tshegofatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile 42, Portia Mmola, 28, and Gontse Tlhoele, 30, are on trial for the November 2020 murder. They are also alleged to have stolen a microwave and television sets.
Nkosi Msimang told the court he and the prince had gone to a News Café restaurant where the women asked to join them.
He drove with one of the women to his shared flat to fetch cash they needed to settle their bill.
Msimang said he took about R5,000 and drove back to the eatery. They paid the bill and went back to the flat, where they continued to party.
“I sat for a few minutes with everyone and left with [one of the] accused to go to the bedroom. At some point I left the bedroom and went to the kitchen to drink water and everyone was still partying.”
He later found that R60,000, which was in a black bag, had been stolen — a claim the accused have disputed.
Defence lawyers told the court one of the accused admits seeing R3,000 in a drawer in the lounge and took R750 from it. They also said Msimang is mixing up the identities of two women.
The trial continues.
