WEBINAR | Discover the benefits of investing and trading in BEE shares

BEE share schemes have been in SA for a number of years. The intention of such schemes is to give previously disadvantaged South Africans the opportunity to own a stake in a company and participate in its growth.

Register now for an informative SowetanLIVE Dialogue, hosted in partnership with JSE Investor Services, when a panel of experts will explain the benefits of investing and trading in BEE scheme shares, and expand your knowledge of how to do so.

Moderated by broadcast and financial journalist Alishia Seckam, this panel of experts includes:

Carol Crozier, CEO of JSE Investor Services;

Michelle du Toit, group company secretary at Sasol Ltd;

Langa Manqele, head of equity & equity derivatives at the JSE; and

Craig Gradidge, investment and retirement planning specialist at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Event details

Date: October 12 2022

October 12 2022 Time: 12pm — 1pm

12pm — 1pm Location: online

This article was paid for by JSE Investor Services.