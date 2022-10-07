News
Sponsored
WEBINAR | Discover the benefits of investing and trading in BEE shares
Register now for an informative SowetanLIVE Dialogue, hosted in partnership with JSE Investor Services, on October 12 at 12pm
BEE share schemes have been in SA for a number of years. The intention of such schemes is to give previously disadvantaged South Africans the opportunity to own a stake in a company and participate in its growth.
Register now for an informative SowetanLIVE Dialogue, hosted in partnership with JSE Investor Services, when a panel of experts will explain the benefits of investing and trading in BEE scheme shares, and expand your knowledge of how to do so.
Moderated by broadcast and financial journalist Alishia Seckam, this panel of experts includes:
- Carol Crozier, CEO of JSE Investor Services;
- Michelle du Toit, group company secretary at Sasol Ltd;
- Langa Manqele, head of equity & equity derivatives at the JSE; and
- Craig Gradidge, investment and retirement planning specialist at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.
Event details
- Date: October 12 2022
- Time: 12pm — 1pm
- Location: online
Click here to register for this free online event.
This article was paid for by JSE Investor Services.