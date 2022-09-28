Mayor Retief Odendaal confirmed in a subsequent post on Facebook that the disruptions were caused by a go-slow by officials in the electricity and energy department. “This ‘go slow’ has unfortunately resulted in many residents being left without electricity due to some technical faults on the grid,” he said.
“In addition, it was also the reason for our inability to load-shed tonight [though this should be a welcome reprieve to most residents, no doubt!] We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the municipality’s inability to deal with these issues.”
Odendaal has been mayor for less than a week after opposition parties ousted the ANC. On Tuesday he announced his executive committee. His load-shedding post prompted multiple shares and comments on social media, with some residents applauding him for clarifying the “unfortunate” situation.
“Absolutely frightening to think that you’ve not even been in the job a week, Mr Mayor, and the undermining and sabotage has already started,” said Grant Bresler.
Another commentator was less diplomatic about the dissenting employees, calling for heads to roll.
'No load-shedding tonight, we're so sorry': NMB staff on a go-slow
Not without good reason is Gqeberha known as “The Friendly City” — the municipality on Tuesday night apologised to residents for not load-shedding.
The slip-up was the result of an apparent internal dispute that escalated into a go-slow by municipal workers which disrupted the load-shedding schedule. “Due to unforeseen circumstances experienced by the city’s electricity and energy directorate there will be no load-shedding implemented this evening,” the Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) municipality said in a Twitter alert on Tuesday. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
