News

Eastern Cape prosecutor accused of raping student

27 September 2022 - 16:42
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A prosecutor based in Komani appeared in court on Monday to face a charge of rape. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A 33-year-old Eastern Cape district court prosecutor appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face a rape charge. 

The court granted Manzolwandle Xhanti Nkubungu R3,500 bail with strict conditions and postponed the matter to November 4, when he will join his co-accused, Ntuthuzelo Tsotetsi Tsotso, 37.

The two men have pleaded not guilty.

Nkubungu submitted an affidavit in his bail application on Tuesday in which he told the court he will plead not guilty.

“The case emanates from a December 28 2021 incident during which a 23-year-old university student was allegedly sexually assaulted while sleeping at the prosecutor’s house after a night out,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

He said Tsotso was arrested soon after the alleged incident was reported to the police and after he was allegedly linked to the crime. 

He was arrested on Monday.

Tyali said: “The NPA views this case, which falls into the realm of gender-based violence, in a serious light and has commenced internal labour relations processes against the Komani-based prosecutor.” 

TimesLIVE

