Buns Out Burgers to close Linden outlet, blames load-shedding

Another casualty of the electricity shambles

27 September 2022 - 15:50
Buns Out has confirmed the closure of its Linden branch.
Image: Sanet Oberholzer

The popular burger joint Buns Out is one of the latest casualties of load-shedding.

The restaurant has announced it will close its Linden branch on October 9, citing load-shedding.

Co-owner Tom Savage told TimesLIVE that in recent months it had become increasingly difficult to continue doing business.

Savage said they do not have a generator and as a small company, less than three years old, don't have the funds to buy one.

“We don't have disposable income. If we need to install a generator properly, we need at least R55,000 and we don't have it,” he said. 

Savage said it has been getting tougher to do business under load-shedding. 

“Every time we hang on to the hope that things will get better, they don't; instead it keeps on getting tougher,” he said.

Savage said stage six load-shedding was the final nail in the coffin. 

“On Mondays we operate between midday and 8pm. In that period you would find that we only have three hours of electricity. That affects us because our business relies heavily on electricity,” he said. 

This Buns Out branch is the second to fold. 

In July last year, the Rosebank branch closed due to the ongoing lockdown restrictions. 

Savage said the restaurant in Kyalami will continue operating as there is a generator.

