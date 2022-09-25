In 2020 the late humanitarian and Durban attorney Theasen Pillay collected 11 tonnes of rice for nonsectarian feeding scheme Food For Life to feed hungry local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since then the annual rice drive has grown — with 60 tonnes collected on Saturday.
Organiser Lisa Sukdev said the target was 50 tonnes.
“Food For Life Africa marks Heritage Day each year with the annual rice drive. Car enthusiasts are invited to join a convoy and drive through to the organisation’s headquarters, River Range Ranch in Verulam.”
“Yesterday the generous public of Durban contributed 60 tonnes of rice to the event. This is a major fundraiser for Food for Life, who serve 16,000 plates of food daily from their 12 kitchens. With the sole goal of the organisation being to eradicate hunger, this rice goes a long way to achieving that. We could not be more grateful to every donor,” she said.
Durbanites collect 60 tonnes of rice to feed hungry communities
Image: supplied
In 2020, Sukdev said 10 tonnes of rice would feed 250,000 people.
In just one month, 11 tonnes were collected.
“It was heartwarming to have pensioners call and ask us to collect their bag of rice. It is when we pool our resources and efforts that we are able to achieve and surpass insurmountable odds. The generosity of the layman is something that has never wavered despite the ongoing economic challenges,” said Sukdev on Sunday.
