DA to ask questions about deteriorating court infrastructure

The DA said it would be seeking answers from the departments of justice and public works and infrastructure on why court infrastructure has been allowed to deteriorate to such a degree that a court roof collapsed.
The party said on Wednesday it will seek to hold whoever is responsible for the maintenance of the Potchefstroom magistrate's court to account.
It was commenting after the collapse of a section of the court's roof on Monday.
While there were no casualties, the collapse damaged the cash hall, offices used for child maintenance and the office of the clerk of the civil court.
The party said the building has now been declared unsafe, denying access to justice for residents in the area.
“For many months, a lack of maintenance and essential repairs have been reported, and the situation could easily have been more dire had the court been occupied at the time of the roof collapse,” DA shadow minister of justice Glynnis Breytenbach said.
Breytenbach said while the judiciary continued to uphold the law in an admirable manner, it did so under increasingly unacceptable circumstances as witnessed by the roof collapse.
The roof collapse was but one example of the unacceptable condition of the judiciary’s infrastructure.
She said examples of recent failures in judicial infrastructure included:
- Broken stenography machines at the Parow sexual offences court, resulting in a backlog of cases developing;
- A Khayelitsha magistrate’s court postponing a murder trial due to the court running out of photocopy paper;
- The continuing delay in fully digitising the country’s court system through the Integrated Justice System, thereby hampering the efficiency of the courts;
- A lack of functional air conditioning in a variety of courts across the country;
- Reports of certain high courts lacking telephones, internet, and access to email services; and
- Load-shedding for six to eight hours per day reducing court hours to two hours or less per day, increasing backlogs and decimating the right of citizens to access justice.
“Individuals working within our courts are often highly competent and exemplary individuals, however they are being let down by government’s failure to provide them with the infrastructure and resources they need.
“The DA will be working to ensure this situation improves as a matter of urgency,” Breytenbach said.
