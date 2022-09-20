Two current serving police major generals and one former lieutenant general are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday in connection with a police tender.
The three are part of a six high ranking police officials who were arrested by the Investigating Directorate (ID) on Tuesday for a R54m tender issued back in 2016.
ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said two of the suspects were arrested as they were boarding domestic flights at OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban.
Others were arrested in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria.
“The suspects are two businessmen based in Durban, a former lieutenant general, a current serving lieutenant colonel and two major generals from Pretoria and Bloemfontein. They are to appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday 21 September 2022, on charges of fraud, corruption, and theft,” said ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka.
She added that the arrests were a result of joint stakeholder cooperation between the ID and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
Senior police officials arrested in connection with R54m tender
