DA boots out Msunduzi councillor found guilty of sexual misconduct

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has terminated the membership of Msunduzi councillor Lucky Naicker after internal processes found him guilty of charges, including alleged sexual harassment.
This comes months after Naicker was placed on suspension.
The party did not share the details of the alleged assault.
DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers said Naicker's removal was in line with the organisation's vision of holding public representatives to a high standard.
“Naicker will be afforded the right to appeal. The DA will not hesitate to act against anyone found guilty [under] the party’s constitution.”
Naicker, who claims to be a pastor, was ward 28 councillor in the Msunduzi municipality.
The ANC’s Moses Mabhida region welcomed his removal.
Regional spokesperson Njabulo Mtolo said the sacking had come after months of hesitation.
“This has laid bare the real attitude towards women’s rights within the DA.
“As the ANC, we will continue to expose the DA’s true nature and exert pressure on them to hold its public representatives accountable through action.”
Image: Supplied
