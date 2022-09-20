The Pretoria high court on Tuesday postponed the corruption, fraud and theft case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and two co-accused until October 11.
This is to allow Mdluli an opportunity to provide the court with an update on the progress of a review application against his former employer, the SA Police Service (SAPS), investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said.
Mdluli earlier indicated that he planned to bring such an application after the police service denied him legal funding in January.
Mdluli, former crime intelligence CFO Solly Lazarus and former head of supply chain management Heine Barnard face charges of corruption, fraud and theft allegedly committed between 2008 and 2012 when they were at the helm of the department.
Corruption case against Mdluli and co-accused postponed again
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Pretoria high court on Tuesday postponed the corruption, fraud and theft case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and two co-accused until October 11.
This is to allow Mdluli an opportunity to provide the court with an update on the progress of a review application against his former employer, the SA Police Service (SAPS), investigating directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said.
Mdluli earlier indicated that he planned to bring such an application after the police service denied him legal funding in January.
Mdluli, former crime intelligence CFO Solly Lazarus and former head of supply chain management Heine Barnard face charges of corruption, fraud and theft allegedly committed between 2008 and 2012 when they were at the helm of the department.
The charges relate to allegations of gross abuse of the police intelligence slush fund, from which Mdluli and his family are said to have benefited.
They include payment of private trips to China and Singapore; private use of a witness protection house in Boksburg and conversion of this property for his personal use; the leasing out of Mdluli’s private townhouse at Gordon Villas in Gordons Bay as a safe house to the state; and using the monthly rental to pay his bond.
Other allegations are that Mdluli’s family members, without adequate qualifications or experience, were appointed in crime intelligence and provided with motor vehicles and cellphones.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos